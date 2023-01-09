Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WLOX
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
WDAM-TV
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
WDAM-TV
New street signs in New Augusta thanks to donations
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s your sign!. The town of New Augusta is putting in new road signs along Main Street, thanks to donations from local businesses. The announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page, thanking the businesses that donated, “making this possible.”. The first...
WLOX
Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
WDAM-TV
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
WDAM-TV
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday. According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer. The Sandersville Police Department...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WDAM-TV
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WDAM-TV
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road. According to Ellisville Police Chief...
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
WDAM-TV
Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook. Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel. Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of any unexpected phone call. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was at the office Wdnesday when he received an important phone call, or so he thought. “I got a telephone call from Deputy Harris and he said he was with the Lamar County Sheriff’s...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating stabbing, homicide
Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday night that left one man dead and another injured. Police were called to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 8 p.m. about someone being cut. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One victim, who had tried to...
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
