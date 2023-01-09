ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two charged after woman stabbed, kicked in Quincy road rage incident

Police allege that the driver, a 22-year-old woman, stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors and the passenger, a 16-year-old Boston girl, kicked the victim in the head.

A 22-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing charges after a woman was allegedly stabbed with scissors and kicked in the head amid a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of the alleged assault on Quincy Shore Drive near Bay State Road at 4:45 p.m., according to a release.

At the scene, first responders found a 22-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds to her head and arm, police said.

The victim, who had been driving one of the vehicles involved in the incident, was taken to Carney Hospital in Dorchester and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. She has since been released.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved had fled the scene after the altercation, police said. Troopers located the two suspects at Blake Street in Boston and arrested them.

Police allege that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Mindy Alleyne of Boston, stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors and the passenger, a 16-year-old Boston girl, kicked the victim in the head.

A pair of scissors believed to have been used in the assault was recovered by police at the scene.

Alleyne was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (scissors), mayhem, and disorderly conduct, and ordered held on $5,040 cash bail.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified by name due to her age, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and disorderly conduct. She was released into the custody of her mother, police said.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court.

State police was assisted at the scene this weekend by Quincy police and firefighters and Brewster Ambulance personnel.

