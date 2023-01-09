ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to use sandbags to protect your home as storms keep battering Modesto area

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMAGE_0k8l7P2K00

As storms continue pummeling Northern California, Stanislaus County residents should prepare themselves for flooding.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 4 inches of rain will come down during the current system, possibly overwhelming local waterways and leading to flooding.

Besides moving to higher ground and clearing neighborhood storm drains, one of the best defenses local emergency agencies suggest is using sandbags. Across the county, agencies have made sand and bags readily available to residents for free after a little sweat equity.

Towns have municipal sites where sandbag materials are available. Residents must bring their own shovels and can then fill the bags themselves.

Modesto households can get as many as 20 sandbags at no cost, and other area cities also have dedicated locations. They are:

Ceres: Public Works Department, 3420 Harold St.

Hughson: City Hall, 7018 Pine St. (across from City Hall)

Modesto: Corporation Yard, 501 N. Jefferson St.

Newman: Corporation Yard, 712 Fresno St. (In case of extreme events, pickup is at 1125 Fresno St.)

Patterson: Corporation Yard, 16215 S. Baldwin Road

Riverbank: Public Works Department, 2901 High St. (Bags are available on the left side of yard.)

Turlock: Regional Water Quality Control Facility, 901 S. Walnut (parking lot)

Waterford: 109 S. E St. (next to gas station)

Unincorporated Stanislaus County: Public Works, 1716 Morgan Road (south gate entrance)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B5Dg_0k8l7P2K00
In this 2017 file photo, Jesus Bautista and niece Natalie Gomes fills sandbags at Bautista’s home on Vivian Road in Modesto. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suggests people fill sandbags only a third or half way to ensure they do not become too heavy and can be sealed well. Once you get your bags home, officials also have some tips on how best to deploy them to prevent flooding. They include:

  • Fold the open end of the bag into a triangle, tuck flap under the bottom and face opening against the water flow. (If tied, lay opening area as flat as possible).
  • Place sandbags parallel to the water flow, over entryways (like garage doors and other openings) and low areas on your property.
  • Stagger sandbags vertically and horizontally while placing them, to make fewer channels for water to escape.
  • For a sandbag barrier taller than three layers, make a flat staggered base of bags and build up like a pyramid.
  • If completely encircling your home, leave at least one opening for water to escape or rainwater could flood inside your barrier.

For more information about sandbags, call 209-342-2244 in Modesto and 209-525-4130 for other Stanislaus County residents. More information is also available on the city’s website, modestogov.com , and by clicking on the “storm information” link at the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSvSu_0k8l7P2K00
In this 2017 file photo, people wait in line to pick up sandbags at the city of Modesto’s corporation yard on North Washington Street. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

