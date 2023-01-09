ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup

By Andrew Marchand
Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned.

It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out.

• YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games.

• Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources.

O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how to have him continue but be next to Michael Kay and company in the stadiums.

• Meanwhile, YES maintains interest in Derek Jeter joining its crew , as The Post previously reported.

YES declined comment.

As for the 35-year-old Maybin, he is not returning to games for YES, but will continue with MLB Network and the Cubs’ Marquee Network.

Maybin did not want to leave YES after his rookie year on games.

“I definitely wanted to come back,” Maybin told The Post.

He still would like to pursue calling games in the future.

Beltran, like Maybin, is very well liked around baseball, and was just a rookie last year . YES felt he was better in studio than on games, which is why the hope is he will join Bob Lorenz, Jack Curry and John Flaherty as part of YES’ team from its Stamford, Conn. studios. Beltran could sprinkle in some games later in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0nS5_0k8l7Lke00
Cameron Maybin won’t be back with YES following his rookie season.
Getty Images

With Maybin out, Flaherty and Jeff Nelson are anticipated to have a little bit bigger roles on games, while Meredith Marakovits is slated to be the sideline reporter. The TV voice of the Yankees, Michael Kay, fellow play-by-player Ryan Ruocco and David Cone, whom YES shares with ESPN, will be returning.

The Post previously reported YES’ interest in Jeter. It has not come to fruition yet, but Jeter has shown a little more interest about being more associated with the Yankees again.

He recently attended Aaron Judge’s captaincy/new contract press conference. If Jeter does sign on with YES, the expectation is he would only call a handful of games.

