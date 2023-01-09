ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casualhoya.com

Georgetown Hosts NIL Summit for Student-Athletes

The Athletics Department for the Georgetown Hoyas held the Georgetown NIL Summit at McDonough Arena on Thursday evening where more than 250 current student-athletes convened. The panel included experts from the MSB, INFLCR, Altius, Invesco, and Meta/Instagram. Over the past year and a half, Georgetown has rolled out some NIL...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy