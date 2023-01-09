ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Proposed bail reform laws split upon party lines in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a third round of changes to the state's bail reform laws, and reaction is falling on party lines in Central New York, with Republicans arguing the proposal won't go far enough, and Democrats seeking more information before backing the Governor. In...
NY awards first construction contract in the controversial I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York has awarded the first construction contract in the I-81 Viaduct Project. The Office of the State Comptroller awarded a $296 million contract to Salt City Contractors for work reconstructing the existing Interstate 81-481 interchange into business loop 81. They will also expand portions of...
How to heat your home safely this winter

SYRACUSE, NY — Winter in New York State has already been cold and bitter, with many regions already experiencing record chills and snowfall. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) reminds New Yorkers to follow some essential safety tips when heating their homes this winter. Fire...
Should minimum wage increases be tied to inflation?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is a push by New Yorkers to help families hurt the most by soaring inflation, but some are questioning if it is the right move. Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to pay workers making minimum wage more as costs continue to rise. She is pitching a plan to lawmakers to tie the minimum wage to inflation.
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY

Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions during the middle of the week resembled late spring on the ski slopes, but that is about to change. With the help of Mother Nature, the number of trails and snow base depths will grow.
Toyota's High School Athlete of the Week: CBA's Sydney Vaughn

DEWITT, N.Y. — Congrats to Christian Brothers Academy's Sydney Vaughn on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week following her incredible half-court buzzer beater for a win for the CBA Girls Varsity Basketball team over Jamesville-Dewitt on Dec. 29. Read our initial coverage on Vaughn here:...
Wet then white, find out how much rain and snow you will get and when here.

Central New York has yet another one of these rain to snow systems with mostly a light accumulating snow event for most of the immediate CNY area. As expected, rain developed from southwest to northeast during Thursday afternoon. That has led to a soggy ride home from work Thursday evening.

