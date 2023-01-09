Alvernia University has named the Schuylkill County college students that have been named to the Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List. "Congratulations to these dedicated and hard-working students for getting the most out of the classroom and experiential learning experiences at Alvernia. Their hard work and academic achievement on top of their other personal, academic and professional responsibilities are to be applauded," said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. "I cannot wait to see the academic achievements they continue to accomplish in the 2023 spring semester."

