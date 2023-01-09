Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County College Students Named to Alvernia University's Dean's List
Alvernia University has named the Schuylkill County college students that have been named to the Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List. "Congratulations to these dedicated and hard-working students for getting the most out of the classroom and experiential learning experiences at Alvernia. Their hard work and academic achievement on top of their other personal, academic and professional responsibilities are to be applauded," said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. "I cannot wait to see the academic achievements they continue to accomplish in the 2023 spring semester."
Morning police activity on Wyoming Ave.
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were seen along Wyoming Avenue for an investigation Friday morning. Multiple police cruisers were seen conducting an investigation in the 200 block Wyoming Avenue near the 8th Street intersection in Wyoming Borough around 9:00 a.m. Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is leading the investigation. Members of the Pittston […]
webbweekly.com
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
WGAL
Speed limit reduced on stretch of I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PINE GROVE, Pa. — PennDOT has lowered the speed limit this morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph between Exit 138: PA 309 - McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
Boozy B’s to close Scranton location
The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced W
Kris and Daniel Fisk remembered by friend
SILKWORTH, Pa. — The bodies of brothers Daniel and Kris Fisk were pulled from Pike Creek Reservoir after they'd been reported missing on January 9. John Yenason, formerly of Dallas, spent many of his teenage years with the two avid outdoorsmen. "That's how when I speak of the difficulties...
Fire at concrete business in Schuylkill County ruled accidental
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A fire that damaged a concrete business in Schuylkill County has been ruled an accident. Quandel Concrete near Minersville, caught fire last week. The owner says he was grateful local fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, saving his business. No one was...
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Foster Twp. Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) Restriction: Northbound Lane restriction 9am to 12pm; Southbound lane restriction 12pm to 3pm. Start date: 1/17/23. Est completion date: 1/17/23. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------- Mahanoy Twp. Road name:...
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
Williamsport City Hall up for sale
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The former Williamsport City Hall building is up for sale. City council recently approved the property to be listed through Fish Commercial Group, a real estate agency in central Pennsylvania. "A good re-use of the building. See it get into the hands of someone that is...
I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning. Drivers can check […]
Comments / 0