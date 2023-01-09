Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Related
MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — I-95 is again set to close in Boca Raton, stopping all traffic and forcing it off of the Interstate. The closure, part of the express lane expansion project, will take place Wednesday night. The Florida Department of Transporation is officially […]
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic
Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
wqcs.org
Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Thursday
Florida - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Brightline’s test train will resume 110 mph testing in the Treasure Coast through the month of January. The testing resumes Thursday, January 11 and will run through through Monday, January 16. It will then be be ongoing throughout the month of January. The...
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.
wqcs.org
Percy Peek Gym Will Serve as a Warming Center in Fort Pierce This Weekend
St. Lucie County - Thursday January 12, 2023: With wind chill temperatures expected fall near freezing this weekend, the Percy Peek Gym will be opened to serve as an emergency cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce. St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce, and the 'In the Image of...
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
macaronikid.com
It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th
The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
Jupiter Community Park's sports fields closed through March
Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter!. Hope your week has been treating you kindly and that you have a relaxing weekend waiting for you. Here’s a roundup of news in and around Jupiter to help you end the week. Multipurpose sports fields at Jupiter Community Park...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in Leilani Heights in Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $410,000 up to $569,000. This is an average list price of $476,333 or $287.49 per sq. ft. of living area. There...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Train Depot is Closed, Reopening Under New Management
Our community was extremely excited when we discovered that Sebastian’s original Train Depot would be brought back into town, remodeled, and made into a quaint little hotdog and ice cream shop in Sebastian, Florida. It seemed like things were going well for Will Payne, the original owner who opened...
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff Launches Phase-Two of "Operation Look Both Ways"
St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 11, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will implement a second phase for Operation Look Both Ways starting tonight, Wednesday January 11, at 6 p.m. During this second phase, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
WPBF News 25
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
Comments / 0