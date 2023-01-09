ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — I-95 is again set to close in Boca Raton, stopping all traffic and forcing it off of the Interstate. The closure, part of the express lane expansion project, will take place Wednesday night. The Florida Department of Transporation is officially […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island

Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic

Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
macaronikid.com

It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th

The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023

Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in Leilani Heights in Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $410,000 up to $569,000. This is an average list price of $476,333 or $287.49 per sq. ft. of living area. There...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Train Depot is Closed, Reopening Under New Management

Our community was extremely excited when we discovered that Sebastian’s original Train Depot would be brought back into town, remodeled, and made into a quaint little hotdog and ice cream shop in Sebastian, Florida. It seemed like things were going well for Will Payne, the original owner who opened...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida

A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

