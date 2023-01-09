Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Smaller wireless pacemakers may transform cardiac care
Each year, 200,000 people will undergo surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The biggest problem with traditional pacemakers is that the leads, the wires used to send electrical currents into the heart to shock it back into rhythm, can break or fail. But a new type of pacemaker may keep hearts going without using any wires at all.
