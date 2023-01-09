ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Smaller wireless pacemakers may transform cardiac care

Each year, 200,000 people will undergo surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The biggest problem with traditional pacemakers is that the leads, the wires used to send electrical currents into the heart to shock it back into rhythm, can break or fail. But a new type of pacemaker may keep hearts going without using any wires at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy