fox56news.com
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
WKYT 27
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain Thursday morning caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County. Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road. It then got stuck in the mud in...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
WKYT 27
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
fox56news.com
Railroad crossing closed for maintenance in Richmond
Starting Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. the railroad crossing on Main Street in Richmond will be closed for maintenance. Travelers should find an alternate route through Friday. Railroad crossing closed for maintenance in Richmond. Starting Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. the railroad crossing on Main Street in Richmond will be closed for...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
wbontv.com
Tuesday night saw a big law enforcement effort dispatched to stop a vehicle. Mount Vernon Police units, acting on a request from Madison County, spotted a wanted subject and vehicle in their jurisdiction. When they attempted to stop the subject, they report the vehicle got back on I-75 Northbound and refused to stop as law enforcement pursued the subject.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
WKYT 27
One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.
WKYT 27
Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison County. Trees were downed, homes were affected and in one case, a camper was flipped on its side. After surveying the damage Friday morning, the National Weather Service(NWS) in Louisville...
wymt.com
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
WKYT 27
New Georgetown police chief appointed
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
