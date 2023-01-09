Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Patriots Assistant Rumored As Coordinator Candidate For This Team
If Nick Caley doesn’t become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, he could land that job elsewhere this offseason. The longtime New England assistant will be a “name to watch” for Houston’s OC position if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Damar Hamlin Going Home, As Bills Announce Another ‘Amazing’ Update
The news surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin just keeps getting better. The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital after a comprehensive medical evaluation and a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation...
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Reveals Extent Of Knee Injury
Lamar Jackson has been out since Week 13, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play in the Ravens’ wild-card round. Baltimore will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a playoff matchup against AFC North rivals. Anthony Brown started for Baltimore in...
NFL Wild Card Weekend Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Wild Card Weekend will continue on Sunday afternoon with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration on this three-game slate. The day opens with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET, and concluding with the Cincinnati Bengals clashing with the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has ‘Universal Support’ Among Players
Whether Patriots coaches, particularly Bill Belichick, are sold on Mac Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future remains up for debate. But the players? They apparently are sold on the 24-year-old quarterback. Belichick on Monday made headlines when he offered a wishy-washy answer to a question about Jones...
Ravens RB Gus Edwards Returns to Practice on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. If the Ravens want any chance of pulling off the mammoth upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it’s going to have to come on the ground with the likely absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Getting Edwards’s return to the backfield would be monumental in improving their chances of putting together an effective ground game plan for Sunday and perhaps a glimmer of hope to keep up with an explosive Cincinnati Bengals offense. Keep an eye out for his practice status on Friday.
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement
Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
Patriots Rumors: Additional Details On Jerod Mayo Extension Talks
The Patriots on Thursday night released a statement that was newsworthy, unprecedented — and also kinda confusing. New England, in addition to announcing it will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week, said Bill Belichick was in contract extension talks with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The news arrived mere hours after the Carolina Panthers reportedly asked to interview Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion) OUT Sunday vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins will take the field for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, minus their franchise passer. According to ESPN.com, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out due to a concussion. Tagovailoa suffered the injury on Christmas Day, his second known concussion this season, and...
Expect Josh Allen Passing TDs as Bills Host Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills enter Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins riding an emotional high following positive news regarding injured teammate Damar Hamlin’s recovery and a convincing Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots. Playing before a raucous home crowd and facing Dolphins’ third-string quarterback...
Justin Jefferson Plus-Money Bet Tops Best NFL Wild-Card Props
We had a nice addition to our prop handicapping last week with player and playoff incentives. This week, it’s win or go home, which is enough motivation for any player in the league. Here are some player prop bets we’ve circled for the NFL’s wild-card round games this weekend....
