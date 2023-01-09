Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. If the Ravens want any chance of pulling off the mammoth upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it’s going to have to come on the ground with the likely absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Getting Edwards’s return to the backfield would be monumental in improving their chances of putting together an effective ground game plan for Sunday and perhaps a glimmer of hope to keep up with an explosive Cincinnati Bengals offense. Keep an eye out for his practice status on Friday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO