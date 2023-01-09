Read full article on original website
Related
Half of All Subscription Providers Are Struggling to Attract Customers
Amid inflation, about half of subscription businesses expect a difficult year ahead for customer acquisition. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that 48% of them expect to face challenges related to attracting new customers in the next 12 months.
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
Butter Raises $22M to Help Subscription Merchants Combat Accidental Churn
FinTech Butter Payments has raised $22 million in Series A funding to fight accidental churn. Accidental churn — in which payments are falsely declined in an effort to stem fraud — is the leading cause of subscription churn. It accounts for $500 billion in lost revenue each year, Butter Founder and CEO Vijay Menon said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) blog post announcing the fundraise.
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
Community Banks Give Small Businesses Big Business Tools to Run Their Business
Inflation is a major challenge for small to midsized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, where 40% are concerned about rising interest rates and 7 in 10 are addressing it by raising prices. These conditions have SMBs on the hunt for working capital to execute growth plans and stay competitive.
Grocers Step up Personalization in Bid for Inflation-Impacted Shoppers’ Loyalty
This week in grocery, retailers ramp up personalization efforts as rising prices boost supermarket sales. Michigan-based supermarket chain Meijer, which has nearly 500 stores across the Midwest and Kentucky, on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced the launch of an update to its mPerks loyalty program to improve its rewards personalization capabilities.
Billtrust Names New CMO and CFO to Grow Order-to-Cash Business
Billtrust has announced two new executive appointments about a month after being acquired. The provider of B2B order-to-cash software has named Grant Johnson chief marketing officer (CMO) and Robert Purcell chief financial officer (CFO), according to a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The appointments follow the December completion of the...
Small Business Survival May Hinge on Digital Payment Features
The holiday shopping season is so important to retailers that it has become a matter of survival for many. One in four businesses believes recent holiday sales will determine whether they make it in 2023. Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are investing in new tools, including payment solutions, to make the most of the holidays, as shoppers value SMBs and 85% of consumers believe small merchants offer at least one advantage over larger companies.
Subway Reportedly Explores Sale as Major Restaurants Rethink Their Business
Subway may be the latest high-profile restaurant to undergo a major change amid industry-wide challenges. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) is exploring a sale, valuing the company at more than $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 11), citing unnamed sources. “As a privately held company, we don’t...
Enfuce and Orka Swap BNPL For Pay Now, Finance Later
Two EU FinTechs want to counter buy now, pay later with “pay now, finance later.”. Enfuce, a Finnish card issuing company, and financial services firm Orka Ventures said Wednesday (Jan. 11) that they had teamed to launch Orka Card, a consumer lending card and mobile app that “challenges” the understanding of buy now pay later (BNPL).
Crypto Exchange Platform Yellow Card Expands Payment Feature Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial now enables customers across Africa to send and receive cryptocurrency. The company’s Yellow Pay, which was previously available only in Nigeria, uses the Yellow Card cryptocurrency exchange platform to complete customers’ transactions in USDT, according to a Monday (Jan. 9) press release. “This is more...
Only 10% of Retailers Have Invested in Real-Time AP Payments
Only a slim minority of manufacturers and retailers are investing in real-time payments. Joint research from PYMNTS and Corcentric, as detailed in the report titled “Payments Technology’s Future: Retailers. Manufacturers Seek Better Workflows,” shows that firms in these verticals are taking the time and spending the money to upgrade back-office functions.
2023 Looms as BNPL’s Banner Year as Consumers Seek Payments Choice
The surging popularity of buy now, pay later has bucked conventional wisdom about installment lending. “At the beginning of the BNPL boom, we heard all about how Gen X and Gen Z were the ones who wanted buy now, pay later,” Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile Credit, told Karen Webster. “That’s not proving to be exactly true — there’s a broader group of customers who are looking to use that product.”
Getty Realty Bets on C-Stores Amid Industry-Wide Evolution
Getty Realty committed $100 million in convenience stores and carwash properties throughout 2022. The real estate company shared this figure Tuesday (Jan. 10) in reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, noting the acquisition of nine convenience stores for $44 million. “We are excited about the strength of our...
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
Molson Coors Bets on D2C with Online-only Mocktail Brand
Molson Coors is stepping up its digital presence with the launch of D2C-only mocktails. The beverage giant, which owns a range of popular alcoholic brands, including Coors, Miller, Vizzy and others, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the launch of its Roxie line of nonalcoholic cocktails available only via the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce site.
Tech Is Turning $1T of Outstanding Bills Into Actionable Assets
Software isn’t just changing the world. It’s also giving CFOs better access to working capital. In most cases, that means access to their own money in the form of outstanding or unpaid receivables. This is as modern tech solutions for finance and accounting teams are helping organizations put...
Can Crypto-Friendly CFOs Clean up the Industry’s Reputation?
Despite its recent woes, cryptocurrency is fast becoming unavoidable — especially for finance leaders. The alternative digital asset industry had a difficult 2022 dipping its toes in the mainstream, and the past year saw many more of the fears surrounding the industry realized than any of its hyped-up hopes.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0