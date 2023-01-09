ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Undefeated teams stay perfect in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Three Kalamazoo-area high school basketball teams put their perfect records on the line Tuesday, and all three left unscathed. The Vicksburg and Mendon girls and the Mattawan boys squads each pulled off convincing wins to continue their strong seasons into the new calendar year, and we’re taking a look at how each got the job done.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates

KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
KALAMAZOO, MI

