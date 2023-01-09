Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Michigan Crime Are Residents SafeNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
From Small Town to Viral Sensation: A Video Creator's Journey in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan: The Good, The Bad, and The UglyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... A SummaryNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 12 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference play is underway on high school basketball courts across Grand Rapids, and each game takes on greater importance as teams work toward league titles. With just over seven weeks left before the start of the boys basketball playoffs, there is still plenty of time...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys basketball rankings, trending teams as of Jan. 12
MUSKEGON – The holiday break is over and the race for a conference championship has begun. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Undefeated teams stay perfect in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Three Kalamazoo-area high school basketball teams put their perfect records on the line Tuesday, and all three left unscathed. The Vicksburg and Mendon girls and the Mattawan boys squads each pulled off convincing wins to continue their strong seasons into the new calendar year, and we’re taking a look at how each got the job done.
MLive.com
Otsego’s ‘positive force’ leading girls hoops team into second half of season
OTSEGO, MI – Whether it’s scoring the basketball, grabbing a tough rebound, making the extra pass, focusing in on defense or just setting the tone at practice, Hannah Fitzpatrick does a lot for Otsego’s girls hoops team. Now in her third year as a starter, the junior...
MLive.com
See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford
ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
MLive.com
Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates
KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
Lansing police release video, audio of fatal shooting by officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released audio and video depicting the fatal shooting of a Lansing man by a group of officers. Nicolas Micko, 35, was shot and killed by police about 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing. A video posted to the...
Comments / 0