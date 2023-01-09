KALAMAZOO, MI – Three Kalamazoo-area high school basketball teams put their perfect records on the line Tuesday, and all three left unscathed. The Vicksburg and Mendon girls and the Mattawan boys squads each pulled off convincing wins to continue their strong seasons into the new calendar year, and we’re taking a look at how each got the job done.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO