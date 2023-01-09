Read full article on original website
Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.
Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges
Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
Parent sues Binghamton school district for negligence after bullying incidents
The parent of a Binghamton High School student is suing the school district for negligence. The lawsuit alleges the student was physically abused by classmates and school officials didn’t do enough to stop it. The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Broome County Supreme Court. Defendants include Binghamton High...
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Morning fire destroys Apalachin home
Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Apalachin.
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
