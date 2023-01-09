ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges

Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
whcuradio.com

Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street

There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
