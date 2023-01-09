ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
GEORGIA STATE
It’s time to tell the story of Black success, not Black victimhood

When we remember great black American leaders of the 20th century, we think of Martin and Malcolm. But for far too long, we’ve forgotten about Marcus. And among those who do remember Marcus Garvey, too few know his real legacy. To some, he was a “Black Moses” who tried and ultimately failed to initiate a…

