Sebastian, FL

click orlando

16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
PALM BAY, FL
wqcs.org

13-Year-Old Okeechobee Boy in Critical Following Gunshot Wound

Okeechobee County - Thursday January 12, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Thursday reported that a 13 year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred at a home in the 6000 block of NE 120th Street, a rural area known locally as Dark Hammock...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Wendy’s worker smashes equipment when told he couldn’t go home early

Police arrested a 22-year-old Wendy’s restaurant worker in Palm Bay after he damaged equipment because he couldn’t go home early. Palm Bay police received a call from the manager at Wendy’s, located at 135 Palm Bay Road, about an employee causing a disturbance. Once they arrived, they observed a damaged computer and screen.
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Traveling thieves stealing marine technology on boats concern deputies

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about criminals who are stealing marine electronics from boats, after a recent spike in thefts. The sheriff's office says these criminals are working in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes. The groups...
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL

