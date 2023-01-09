Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
wqcs.org
13-Year-Old Okeechobee Boy in Critical Following Gunshot Wound
Okeechobee County - Thursday January 12, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Thursday reported that a 13 year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred at a home in the 6000 block of NE 120th Street, a rural area known locally as Dark Hammock...
Teen in critical condition after shooting at Okeechobee County home
An investigation is underway in Okeechobee County after a teen was shot at a home Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against Daniel Allan Weber, fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy, after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged.
Arrested technician told victim he wanted to "jump her bones" during call
An AT&T technician has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman during a service call inside of the victim's Brevard County home.
click orlando
Reprimanded Cocoa Beach officers ‘escalated’ arrest of man sleeping on bench
COCOA, Fla. – Before Jonathan Hosmer was pepper sprayed and restrained by his ankles, Cocoa Beach police say Officer Matt LaFleur was right to check on the 30-year-old after he fell asleep on a bench in front of the Tropics bar last summer. Body camera recorded Hosmer telling LaFleur...
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
sebastiandaily.com
Wendy’s worker smashes equipment when told he couldn’t go home early
Police arrested a 22-year-old Wendy’s restaurant worker in Palm Bay after he damaged equipment because he couldn’t go home early. Palm Bay police received a call from the manager at Wendy’s, located at 135 Palm Bay Road, about an employee causing a disturbance. Once they arrived, they observed a damaged computer and screen.
Florida Men Arrested Driving With ‘Stolen Tag’ Written On Cardboard Plate
Let's check on Florida and see what's going on. Oh, would you look at that, more dumb criminals... Two Florida men in Brevard County were arrested after they got caught driving a pickup truck with “stolen tag” written on a piece of cardboard serving as a license plate.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
cw34.com
Traveling thieves stealing marine technology on boats concern deputies
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about criminals who are stealing marine electronics from boats, after a recent spike in thefts. The sheriff's office says these criminals are working in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes. The groups...
WATCH: Florida Burglars Drive Truck With 'Stolen Tag' Written On Cardboard
Deputies accused the brazen thieves of stealing a handgun and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from homes.
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive from South Carolina
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested a wanted fugitive from South Carolina in Port St. Lucie. PSL Detective assigned to the U.S> Marshals Service got word that 35 Year-Old Jackie Webb was hiding out in Port St. Lucie. It took them just two-days to find him.
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after driving onto golf course
A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of an Indian River County woman who led deputies on a chase through a golf course.
She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 30-year-old Hypoluxo woman has received a 13-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to deliberately running her friend's boyfriend over with her car and killing him outside a home near Greenacres. Jaeyln Laureano-Rivera pleaded to one count each of manslaughter with a weapon and...
Comments / 0