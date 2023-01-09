ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

‘Porn-sniffing dog’ named URL dies after years of service in Utah. ‘My heart is broken’

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdFKx_0k8l4DnT00

A “porn-sniffing dog” named URL died after years of busting criminals in Utah, officials said.

URL, who retired about a year ago , died at the age of 7 on Dec. 30, according to a Jan. 5 Facebook post from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The black American Labrador Retriever lived with his handler Detective Cameron Hartman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G31Hc_0k8l4DnT00
A “porn-sniffing dog” named URL died after years of busting crime in Utah, officials said. Photo from Weber County Sheriff’s Office

URL was the fourth dog in the nation to be trained as an Electronic Storage Detection Canine, the sheriff’s office said. Such dogs “are trained to find hidden thumb drives and cell phones that human investigators routinely miss,” according to a 2016 article from TechRepublic.

“Rather than being awarded with ‘play’ or a toy, ESDK9’s are rewarded with their food. This technique utilizes the dog’s natural sense, urge, of hunger to drive them to find what they’re trained to locate, in this scenario electronics,” the sheriff’s office said.

With Hartman, the canine executed hundreds of “search warrants obtaining countless pieces of digital evidence leading to the arrests and prosecution of many offenders,” the sheriff’s office said.

“URL had a success rate of approximately 22% in all of his search warrants which resulted in URL recovering dozens of critical pieces of digital evidence that would have otherwise been overlooked and even misplaced by task force agents,” according to a Utah Attorney General’s Office article dedicated to the canine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8Uc4_0k8l4DnT00
A “porn-sniffing dog” named URL died after years of busting crime in Utah, officials said. Photo from Weber County Sheriff’s Office

From ‘pound puppy’ to police canine

Prior to being trained as an ESDK9, URL was a “pound puppy,” the sheriff’s office said. In his early life, he “bounced through two different animal shelters and one foster home.”

He was initially deemed as untrainable, the sheriff’s office said. Nonetheless, the Central Indiana Labrador Rescue and Adoption intervened after recognizing “URL’s unique talents and drive.”

“Through their efforts, URL made his way into training to become a very unique police service dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

After being trained as a ESDK9, he was “purchased and trained as part of a joint operation between the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force,” the post said.

This team helped various law enforcement agencies, including crimes against children and child exploitation task forces, the sheriff’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q42iG_0k8l4DnT00
A “porn-sniffing dog” named URL died after years of busting crime in Utah, officials said. Photo from Weber County Sheriff’s Office

The pup’s unique nickname, “The Porn-Sniffing Dog,” garnered him both national and international attention, with him being featured in numerous media stories, including the The Washington Post and The Daily Mail, according to the sheriffs’ office.

“Thank you, URL, for trusting me, for working so hard, for loving me unconditionally, and for being part of my family,” Hartman wrote. “You were always there for me as I benefited from your talent in helping to catch some of the wolves that live among us. I don’t take any of the time you gave me for granted.”

Weber County is about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Snake bite kills beloved and feisty police dog, North Carolina cops say. ‘Never easy’

Officer kills man after police dog is stabbed to death, Washington police say

Police dog Bodie, who survived gunshot wounds, honored at public funeral

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
KEARNS, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
PHOENIX, AZ
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah

I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Person seriously injured in vehicle and bicycle accident in Logan

LOGAN — An accident involving a bike and a car in Logan sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening. The accident took place around 5 p.m. near 100 W. 400 North in Logan. Logan police said the driver is cooperating and the victim was taken to the hospital...
LOGAN, UT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
678
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy