North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires

DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery.

When you buy lottery tickets, the idea is that you keep them oh so close to you and wait to see if you’ve won anything from the latest drawing, and double-check them before tossing them in the trash before potentially making a grave mistake.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Plano is $1 million richer after claiming a Mega Millions prize just before the ticket was set to expire. “A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25,” the lottery reports.

This ticket was purchased at RaceTrac on West Park Boulevard in the city of Plano; the big winner has elected to remain anonymous. This ticket was able to match all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the gold Mega Ball number.

“Another winning ticket worth $1 million from the same drawing has yet to be claimed and will expire on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. local time if the prize is not claimed by the deadline. The winning ticket for the unclaimed $1 million prize from the July 29, 2022 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Drive, in Prairie View,” the Texas Lottery said.

