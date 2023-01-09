Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kwos.com
CoMo murder suspect charged in stabbing death
A suspect accused in a grisly Columbia murder refuses to appear in court. 20 – year old Emma Adams is facing murder charges. She’s accused of stabbing a victim to death and attempting to burn the body in a fire pit in a Columbia neighborhood. Investigators says they found a bloody knife at the scene. Adams is in the Boone County Jail on an $1 – million bond.
krcgtv.com
Woman accused of fatal stabbing, burning body pleaded not guilty
The woman charged with fatally stabbing a man and then burning his body in a fire pit made a court appearance on Friday. Emma Adams appeared on video from the Boone County Jail. Through her attorney, Jeff Hilbrenner, Adams waved her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty. Boone County Judge...
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
kjluradio.com
Trial of woman accused of killing four-year-old boy in Jefferson City delayed
The trial of a woman accused of killing a four-year-old boy in Jefferson City is delayed. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the 2018 death of four-year-old Darnell Gray. She had been scheduled to stand trial staring March 13. However, during a hearing Wednesday, a judge granted the defense’s motion for a continuance.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murdering four-year-old appears in court
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City woman charged with murdering four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 was back in court Wednesday. Attorneys for Quatavia Givens asked Judge Dan Green to allow a mental evaluation of their client. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said the motion popped up just within the...
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
St Robert man charged with murder
Charges have been filed in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in St Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 16-thousand block of Hobo Lane to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area. The victim Robin Keppel was transported to an area hospital and died from his injury. Shortly after the shooting, 31 year old Tyron Spence-Bey of St. Robert was arrested. Today he was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bey is being held with a bond of one million dollars cash or surety.
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
KTTS
Police Fatally Shoot Man with Knife in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri say a man suspected of assaulting several people was fatally shot when he rushed toward officers with a knife. It happened Wednesday night at the Stonegate mobile home park. A Columbia police spokesman said Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn dropped a...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
abc17news.com
CPD names man shot by police Wednesday night, says man had knife
COLUMBIA, Mo.(KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. after a man was shot and killed by police in a standoff Wednesday night. Police say Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed after engaging in the standoff for several hours with authorities. The standoff happened in the 4200 block of Clark Lane.
Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested for fatal Pulaski County shooting
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Someone called deputies at 3:20 pm to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane for a report of a person shot. Deputies found the man. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he later died.
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man charged with fatal shooting near his hometown
A St. Robert man is charged with a fatal shooting last night just outside his hometown’s city limits. Tyron Spence-Bey was charged earlier today with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon. Spence-Bey was arrested yesterday afternoon after the body of...
Sedalia Police Reports for January 12, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, the Sedalia Police Department took an assault report in the lobby of the Police Station. The victim reported that she was assaulted by a person known to her the previous day in the 500 block of East 10th Street. Charges have been submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office for review.
