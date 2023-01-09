ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them. There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
DENMARK, SC
WIS-TV

11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia is gearing up to host its 11th annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference taking place next month for both current and aspiring leaders in hopes to encourage and inspire a new generation of misters. For more info, click here.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

