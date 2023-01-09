Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia’s Comedy House under new management with new lounge and upcoming cabaret
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For years the Comedy House in Columbia has brought in both local and national comics. The venue has also partnered with other organizations hosting regular performances, one of which is the “Leading Ladies Cabaret” with the legendary performer and former contestant of America’s Got Talent, Dorae Saunders.
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ChippenWhales Polar Plunge team event benefiting local Midlands charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a fun and unique charity event happening right here in the Midlands, one that will have you “Freezin for a Reason”. It’s the ChippenWhales Polar Plunge and proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands. It is $10 to take...
WIS-TV
Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them. There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.
WIS-TV
Retired first responder raised funds for Newberry County First Responders Memorial monument
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A retired first responder raised the funds for a First Responder Memorial monument in Newberry County. Jimmy Smith, a retired First Responder, raised the funds and coordinated the memorial monument. According to officials, no tax dollars were spent on the Memorial. The monument will be...
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
WIS-TV
Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina
DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
WIS-TV
11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia is gearing up to host its 11th annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference taking place next month for both current and aspiring leaders in hopes to encourage and inspire a new generation of misters. For more info, click here.
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
'We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting': Critically ill Bowman teen receives lung transplant
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Bowman teen named Rock Riser has been hospitalized at MUSC in Charleston with a critical lung condition. He received a lung transplant on Tuesday. “We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting, Rock has new lungs," said Rock's sister Brook sister. They declare...
WIS-TV
Dozens of Colony Apartments tenants cannot return home more than two weeks after evacuation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home more than two weeks after they were evacuated. On December 27, tenants told Columbia Police they had been living without heat and water for several days, prompting a complex-wide evacuation order.
WIS-TV
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the selection of Andrea Snelgrove, Wingard’s Market Gift Shop and Merchandising Manager, for the Lexington County Chronicle’s 2023 Top 20 professionals under 40. Snelgrove was named Young Retailer of the Year from the Green Profit Young Retailer...
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
WIS-TV
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
