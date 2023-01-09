ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them. There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia is gearing up to host its 11th annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference taking place next month for both current and aspiring leaders in hopes to encourage and inspire a new generation of misters. For more info, click here.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Food Truck Fridays Returns to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Truck Fridays is back for the year 2023 offering food from various mobile eateries across the midlands all in one place. It all kicks off Friday, January 13th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street in Downtown Columbia. The two featured trucks...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

$50K lottery ticket sold at Kroger in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shopper at a Richland County Kroger is now $50,000 richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket. Officials with Powerball said the ticket was purchased at the Kroger store on 1028 Robert Branch Parkway off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday, January 16th. The City of Columbia will be commemorating one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement with the 35th MLK Celebration. Monday evening at 4 p.m. admirers of Dr. King will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Three people displaced after house fire in Gadsden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a home fire at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden. Officials say there were reports of smoke coming from the home. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the structure. The fire was found...
GADSDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Richland One launch R1 CHAMPS Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has created a new initiative geared towards putting more positive adult male role models in the district’s schools. R1 CHAMPS (Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts) will have thirty-nine men from the community who are retirees, college students, church pastors, active-duty military members, etc taking part in the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Jilly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jilly is a 3-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Jilly is an adorable girl with big floppy ears! She will be a larger dog when she grows up. Jilly is a very good girl and well behaved. Her favorite snack is cheese! Jilly is a big snuggler, especially at night. She can be a little bashful when she first meets you but don’t let that fool you – she warms up quick and will be your best friend!
WIS-TV

Support local veterans with Guitars 4 Vets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guitars 4 Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. We’re collecting new or gently-used guitars to be given to veterans around the state. Donations can be made until March 1st at the...
COLUMBIA, SC

