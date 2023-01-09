Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the Arts
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in January
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dedicated Runner hits One Thousand Miles and Counting
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Two local friends with a passion for running set out to run a mile a day. When one found herself down, the other took off (literally) and as of January 8th, completed one thousand miles of running. Dr. Jacquetta Mace Chatman shared a post about her friend...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia’s Comedy House under new management with new lounge and upcoming cabaret
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For years the Comedy House in Columbia has brought in both local and national comics. The venue has also partnered with other organizations hosting regular performances, one of which is the “Leading Ladies Cabaret” with the legendary performer and former contestant of America’s Got Talent, Dorae Saunders.
WIS-TV
Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them. There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ChippenWhales Polar Plunge team event benefiting local Midlands charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a fun and unique charity event happening right here in the Midlands, one that will have you “Freezin for a Reason”. It’s the ChippenWhales Polar Plunge and proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands. It is $10 to take...
WIS-TV
11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia is gearing up to host its 11th annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference taking place next month for both current and aspiring leaders in hopes to encourage and inspire a new generation of misters. For more info, click here.
WIS-TV
Food Truck Fridays Returns to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Truck Fridays is back for the year 2023 offering food from various mobile eateries across the midlands all in one place. It all kicks off Friday, January 13th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street in Downtown Columbia. The two featured trucks...
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
WIS-TV
Retired first responder raised funds for Newberry County First Responders Memorial monument
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A retired first responder raised the funds for a First Responder Memorial monument in Newberry County. Jimmy Smith, a retired First Responder, raised the funds and coordinated the memorial monument. According to officials, no tax dollars were spent on the Memorial. The monument will be...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
WIS-TV
$50K lottery ticket sold at Kroger in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shopper at a Richland County Kroger is now $50,000 richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket. Officials with Powerball said the ticket was purchased at the Kroger store on 1028 Robert Branch Parkway off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday, January 16th. The City of Columbia will be commemorating one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement with the 35th MLK Celebration. Monday evening at 4 p.m. admirers of Dr. King will...
WIS-TV
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WIS-TV
Dozens of Colony Apartments tenants cannot return home more than two weeks after evacuation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home more than two weeks after they were evacuated. On December 27, tenants told Columbia Police they had been living without heat and water for several days, prompting a complex-wide evacuation order.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WIS-TV
Three people displaced after house fire in Gadsden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a home fire at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden. Officials say there were reports of smoke coming from the home. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the structure. The fire was found...
WIS-TV
Richland One launch R1 CHAMPS Initiative
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has created a new initiative geared towards putting more positive adult male role models in the district’s schools. R1 CHAMPS (Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts) will have thirty-nine men from the community who are retirees, college students, church pastors, active-duty military members, etc taking part in the program.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Jilly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jilly is a 3-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Jilly is an adorable girl with big floppy ears! She will be a larger dog when she grows up. Jilly is a very good girl and well behaved. Her favorite snack is cheese! Jilly is a big snuggler, especially at night. She can be a little bashful when she first meets you but don’t let that fool you – she warms up quick and will be your best friend!
WIS-TV
Support local veterans with Guitars 4 Vets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guitars 4 Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. We’re collecting new or gently-used guitars to be given to veterans around the state. Donations can be made until March 1st at the...
WIS-TV
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
