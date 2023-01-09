ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox trade recently DFA'd Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez was recently designated for assignment after Boston signed infielder Justin Turner. The 26-year-old has shown elite strikeout stuff throughout his four-year career but has rarely parlayed that into...
