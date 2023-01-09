ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
MyWabashValley.com

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
MIAMI, FL
MyWabashValley.com

Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update

The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding. Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.
MyWabashValley.com

Colts Interviewed Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy for Coaching Job

Owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news on Thursday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been floated as a potential head coaching candidate for years, but has yet to land an opportunity to lead a franchise. With Kansas City poised to make another run at a Super Bowl, he is once again gaining attention from teams with coaching openings, including the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

What to Wager on for Wild-Card Weekend

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect. “Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.” Thank you, Josh Allen. ...

