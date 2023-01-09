The Bijou Star Files: AMEN Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes History

Source: Canva / Canva

Hakeem Jeffries Just Made History—and Gave a Helluva Speech [Video]

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the first Black leader of either major US political party, made his first speech as a part of the opening of the 118th Congress.

RON JEREMY WON’T STAND TRIAL… Due to Dementia

Ron Jeremy is reportedly unfit to stand trial for dozens of counts of sexual assault — including rape — because prosecutors have found he’s suffering from clinical memory loss.

BUFFALO BILLS HONOR DAMAR HAMLIN …In 1st Game Since Monday

The Buffalo Bills were ready to play football again this weekend, but they were also ready to honor their teammate, Damar Hamlin … and they did both in equal measure.

KENYA MOORE STILL HASHING OUT DIVORCE 2 YEARS LATER …No Prenup = Big Problems

Kenya Moore is hoping to get things squared away with her divorce soon … but she makes it clear, there’s still one huge roadblock.

REPORT: PRINCE HARRY ‘WRITTEN OUT’ OF CORONATION …Willy ‘Burning w/ Anger’

Prince Harry‘s been making a lot of claims about his brother lately — and the repercussions for going against the family, as they say, is apparently not all that bad … per a new report.

Wells Fargo Fires India Branch VP For Allegedly Urinating On Elderly Woman Mid-Flight

Wells Fargo executives have decided to distance the company from one higher-up who acted a plum fool during an Air India flight.

Tay-K Pleads For ‘Chance At Adulthood’ As He Continues Serving Out 55-Year Prison Sentence

As Tay-K remains behind bars, he’s speaking on how he believes his situation would be different if he were “a lil white kid.”

NYPD Searching for 3 Suspects Who Stole $300,000 From Brinks Truck in Brooklyn

Three men are on the run after stealing $300,000 from an armored truck in Brooklyn.

Arsonists Set Themselves on Fire While Trying to Burn Down California Immigration Center

A video has surfaced of two arsonists setting themselves on fire while attempting to burn down an immigration services business in California.

4-Foot Boa Constrictor Found In Woman’s Carry-On At Tampa Airport, Said It Was Her “Emotional Support Pet”

This is something you don’t hear every day. A woman catching a flight at Tampa International Airport tried to bring along her boa constrictor on her flight last month. Read More

First-Grader Detained After Allegedly Shooting Teacher in Virginia

A 6-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday after allegedly shooting his first grade teacher.

50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs

Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe.

Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop

Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Connecticut State Representative Dead in Wrong-Way Highway Crash Following Swearing-In Ceremony

Connecticut state representative Quentin “Q” Williams has died in a wrong-way highway crash after he attended his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term,

29 Killed in Capture of El Chapo’s Son Ovidio Guzmán by Mexican Authorities

Following the capture of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán López this week, Mexican authorities announced that at least 29 people died during his arrest.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Split, Again [Video]

Looks like Kylie Jenner took the “New Year, New Me” into effect after reports surfaced of her split with Travis Scott. Read More

Slick Rick Among Honorees to Receive 2023 Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award

During the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards, Slick Rick is set to receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 78 Months For Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud Scam

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah was sentenced to six years and six months in a Texas federal prison Friday after she pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Read More

‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson: It ‘Was Absolutely Beautiful’ [Photos]

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are heading to the altar!

Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy Has Been The “Cure” To Her Acne [Video]

Keke Palmer is loving her skin right now.

Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches Files Court Docs To Dismiss Name & Gender Change Petition For Their Daughter Zaya Wade, Claims Ex NBA Star Violated Custody Agreement

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is being accused of violating a court order.

‘The Best Man Final Chapters’ Sets Peacock Record For Highest Streaming Debut + Becomes Network’s 1st Streaming Series To Land On Neilson Top 10

Fans can’t seem to get enough of “The Best Man” family!

Meek Mill Says Sorry After Interrupting Gervonta Davis Fight Due To Altercation w/ Boxer Gary Russell Jr.: My Apologies, I Had A Few Shots [VIDEO]

Rapper Meek Mill nearly took fight night too literally!

Original ‘Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph Says It Hurt To Not Be Included In 2006 Remake: Maybe Somebody Will Leave Us In Their Will & Make It Right

Sheryl Lee Ralph feels as though she should have been part of the 2006 Dreamgirls remake.

Morris Chestnut Says He Gets Mistaken For Charlamagne Tha God

It looks like Morris Chestnut has quite a few celebrity look-a-likes.

Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Set To Co-Headline A Five-Show January Tour

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are going on tour again!

LIZZO CANCEL CULTURE IS APPROPRIATION …Vents on Ills of Social Media

Lizzo is starting the new year with a list of grievances about the state of social media — including the notion that “cancel culture” has been warped into something unrecognizable.

