Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
Debra Georgiadis, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Georgiadis “Debbie”, 71, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Debbie was born December 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Emerick and Mary Jane Griffiths DiCioccio. She graduated from Struthers...
Evelyn E. Rhodes, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Rhodes, 89, died Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born December 13, 1933 in Hubbard, a daughter of Walter H. and Irene Sutley Shook. Mrs. Rhodes, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked in the employment office at...
Paul Miller, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Miller, Jr., 92, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. He was born December 6, 1930, to William and Julia Basham Miller, at the Grove City, Pennsylvania hospital, along with his twin sister, Pauline. Paul graduated from Grove City High School. Afterwards...
Larry Nathaniel Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972. Larry later...
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
Gerald J. Datillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” J. Dattilo, 76, died Sunday, January 8, at Diplomat Healthcare in North Royalton surrounded by his family. Jerry was born December 31, 1946, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Veronica (Taybus) Dattilo. He attended East High School. He went straight...
Nicole Slovinsky, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old. Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik. She obtained her bachelor’s...
Scott Kendall, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61. Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain...
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, 74 of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Fred was born July 31, 1948, in Youngstown, to Joseph and Frances Snezic Picchiottino. He was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School. He...
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
Richard “Dick” Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Dale, 75 of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale.
James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora. Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.
