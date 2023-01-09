Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLNS
Sources: Big Ten Commissioner Leaving to Join Bears
Kevin Warren departs the conference after an impactful three-year tenure. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is set to leave college sports to take the job as president and CEO of the Bears, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning.
WLNS
Awkward Radio Alert: Dan Le Batard’s Interview With Vince Wilfork Gets Off to a Surreal Start
The radio host heaped praise on Vince Wilfork, but there was one problem. 1. Regular readers of Traina Thoughts know we love an awkward TV or radio moment, so I’m thrilled to report that we have an all-timer today. Former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork appeared on Thursday’s episode...
WLNS
Harbaugh: ‘Didn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Jackson Injury Tweet
Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”
WLNS
Jalen Ramsey Sends Cryptic Tweet About End of Rams Season
Could the veteran defensive back be evaluating his future in Los Angeles?. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough season for the Rams coming off of last season’s Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles dealt with injuries all over the field, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, most importantly, en route to a 5–12 record.
WLNS
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires
The Wolverines coach’s future at the university has been a big topic of discussion in recent days. A curiously-timed social media exchange between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan sent the college football world into an uproar on Thursday as speculation continues to swirl surrounding the football coach’s future at the university.
WLNS
Report: Lamar Jackson’s Playoff Status Is Uncertain
The Ravens quarterback is said to be facing an ‘uphill battle’ to play vs. Bengals in the wild-card round. The Ravens enter their wild-card round game at Cincinnati in a familiar position: weighing the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Though the quarterback’s knee injury sidelined him for the...
WLNS
NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP
Patrick Mahomes was among four first team selections for the Chiefs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous...
WLNS
Ravens-Bengals AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday night’s Ravens-Bengals wild-card matchup, including Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are expected to roll against a Ravens squad that will likely be without Lamar Jackson in Sunday night’s wild-card showdown. With bettors now facing an inflated point spread...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and is heading home, the team announced on Wednesday.
WLNS
LSU Ups Security After Olivia Dunne Fans Disrupt Meet
The Tigers star wasn’t even competing in the team’s event at Utah. View the original article to see embedded media. LSU plans to increase security at its gymnastics meets following incidents involving unruly fans of Tigers junior Olivia Dunne at the team’s season opener at Utah last Friday.
Comments / 0