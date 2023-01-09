New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new disaster recovery center is opening in Volusia County to assist hurricane survivors.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

The new location is The Center at Deltona, located at 1640 Marin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Deltona.

This is the third DRC to open in Volusia County.

To find the disaster recovery center closest to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your ZIP Code to 43362.

