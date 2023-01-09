ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah

PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center

The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Construction of Paducah City Block Project set to begin this month

PADUCAH — After years of planning, meeting and voting during commission meetings, a major Paducah construction project will begin this month. Public opinion for and against the City Block Project is split. Folks with one business we spoke with say they support the change to the downtown landscape, but...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP investigates Salem motorcycle theft, asks for information

SALEM, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking anyone with information about a motorcycle theft in Livingston County to contact them. According to a Tuesday release, a man reported his motorcycle stolen from the Nelms Lane area in Salem sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 25. The 2018 black...
SALEM, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting locally owned pharmacies

PADUCAH — Winter break is over and kids are back in class, including kids who may depend on ADHD medication. But parents are finding it hard to come by amid an ongoing an Adderall shortage the Food and Drug Administration first announced in October. The shortage is affected pharmacies in the Local 6 area.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Next-day ride service returns for local public transit

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit System is trying to get passengers back on board by bringing back its popular next-day ride service. That service was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a driver shortage. The move led to many complaints from PATS customers, with some missing crucial doctor’s visits.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/9 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of 'Big Ol Fish.'. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 01/12/2023

PADUCAH — Stormy start across the region with some areas seeing significant hail. Storm activity will continue to wind down as we move through the morning with gusty winds and a steady drop in temperature into the afternoon and evening. A couple of snow flurries are possible heading into...
PADUCAH, KY

