wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Getting help is not a weakness.' South Marshall students win big in statewide mental health awareness contest
BENTON, KY — With middle and high school students all across Kentucky submitting entries to the Reduce Mental Health Stigma Media Contest, a pair of eighth graders from South Marshall Middle School took home one of the three Grand Prize wins. Their message? Anyone can struggle with mental health,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structural issues cause closure of bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County
SEDALIA, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County was found to be structurally unsound and will be closed until further notice. According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, inspectors determined the Little Cypress Branch Bridge should be closed to...
wpsdlocal6.com
HOSA students hosting annual Marshall Strong community blood drive
BENTON, KY — As they mark the anniversary of the tragic shooting that took the lives of 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, Marshall County High School students hope to see their community come together to give the gift of life. According to Allied Health Teacher Chassity Dunn, Marshall...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah
PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
westkentuckystar.com
U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center
The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
wpsdlocal6.com
Construction of Paducah City Block Project set to begin this month
PADUCAH — After years of planning, meeting and voting during commission meetings, a major Paducah construction project will begin this month. Public opinion for and against the City Block Project is split. Folks with one business we spoke with say they support the change to the downtown landscape, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
14news.com
Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigates Salem motorcycle theft, asks for information
SALEM, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking anyone with information about a motorcycle theft in Livingston County to contact them. According to a Tuesday release, a man reported his motorcycle stolen from the Nelms Lane area in Salem sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 25. The 2018 black...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission pushes to make changes to public comments policy for commission meetings
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon change its rules on how the public provides commentary at meetings. On Tuesday, the newly elected Paducah City Commission's first meeting of 2023 took place at West Kentucky and Community Technical College's Crounse Hall. The proposed ordinance would ease some of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting locally owned pharmacies
PADUCAH — Winter break is over and kids are back in class, including kids who may depend on ADHD medication. But parents are finding it hard to come by amid an ongoing an Adderall shortage the Food and Drug Administration first announced in October. The shortage is affected pharmacies in the Local 6 area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
wpsdlocal6.com
Next-day ride service returns for local public transit
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit System is trying to get passengers back on board by bringing back its popular next-day ride service. That service was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a driver shortage. The move led to many complaints from PATS customers, with some missing crucial doctor’s visits.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/12/2023
PADUCAH — Stormy start across the region with some areas seeing significant hail. Storm activity will continue to wind down as we move through the morning with gusty winds and a steady drop in temperature into the afternoon and evening. A couple of snow flurries are possible heading into...
