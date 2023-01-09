ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

The Reality Pro VR headset could be another iPhone moment for Apple

By Mat Gallagher
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Emku_0k8l1pig00

Sixteen years ago today, Steve Jobs took to the stage at the Macworld Expo and revealed the iPhone. There had been rumours circulating for months, if not years, that an Apple smartphone was coming but the result was still a surprise.

I remember at the time being a big fan of the click wheel, and wondering how Apple would integrate it into a phone – then being disappointed when it didn't. I also wasn't convinced that a phone with no physical keyboard would ever really take off. How wrong I was.

The iPhone wasn't the first smartphone by a long way, but like many great products it took a new approach to the solution and managed to improve the way it worked. The first iPhone was easy to use (there was no manual) and extremely stylish for the time – even if now it feels rather small and chunky. There's no doubt though that it achieved what it set out to do, which was to reinvent the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZtx3_0k8l1pig00

The iPhone changed the smart phone, could the Reality Pro change AR? (Image credit: Future)

Now in 2023, Apple is about to enter a new market – the mixed-reality headset, expected to be called the Reality Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , it's been in development for seven years, but it's finally ready to see the light of day.

The market for VR and AR headsets has certainly matured in recent years, with models from Oculus (now Meta), Sony Playstation and HTC leading the way. The interest in mixed reality is bigger than ever, and the technology now seems to be there to make it useable. So, perhaps Apple has timed its arrival perfectly.

While virtual reality, or VR, lends itself to games and full emersion, augmented (AR) or mixed reality has a much wider potential. Yes, you can still game, but you can also enhance your environment, adding digital elements to real life. Need a bigger TV on your wall or a giant monitor? You've got one. Want to explore a 3D model on your dining room table? Consider it done. There's even potential for personal navigation, translation and social media interaction.

The limits and the uses of these mixed-reality headsets are still unknown, but if Apple could repeat what it has done with the MP3 player, tablet, phone and watch, this could be a very exciting time.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

The Morning After: The best of CES 2023

After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
knowtechie.com

LG introduces new massive 97-inch wireless TV

We’ve seen our fair share of massive TVs in recent years, but LG is taking things a step further with its huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV. Yep, you read that correctly. At CES earlier this week, LG revealed its latest TV, a behemoth that’s size isn’t the most impressive feature.
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
brytfmonline.com

Samsung confirms Unpacked on February 1 to introduce the new Galaxy S family of phones

Samsung has set a new date for its Unpacked event on February 1, which will be held in San Francisco, US. The manufacturer’s invitation indicates that The new Galaxy S series smartphones, everything indicates that they will be S23 models, maintaining the usual numbering, as well as possible Galaxy Book laptops. “We are raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic,” the statement read.
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy