NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win
Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations... The post Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
George County native Fryfogle signs reserve contract with Kansas City Chiefs
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County High School alumn Ty Fryfogle is the first player to earn a reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 season. Fryfogle’s agent told the NFL Network the wide receiver worked out with the team and landed a contract Monday, Jan. 9. He was one of […]
Harbaugh: ‘Didn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Jackson Injury Tweet
Baltimore’s star quarterback revealed the specifics of his injured knee in a tweet earlier this week ahead of the team’s playoff game. Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Brian Flores for HC
The former Dolphins coach is getting head coaching looks once again. The Cardinals have reached out to the Steelers for permission to interview defensive assistant Brian Flores for their head coaching job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Arizona entered the coaching market after firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week....
10 biggest NFL Playoff blowouts in history
We have seen some huge NFL Playoff blowouts in the history of football. For those of the older generation, the
QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in his first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather...
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
NFL NextGen Stats turns focus to special teams returns
Returning a kick or punt for a touchdown has never been rarer in the NFL with one coming on average every 30 games. So when there’s a moment like there was Sunday when Nyheim Hines electrified the crowd in Buffalo with not one but two kickoff return scores in the same game, figuring out how it happened becomes a key question.
Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update
The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding. Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bengals
The quarterback said earlier this week that his knee was still unstable. Lamar Jackson will not return from his knee injury on Sunday and will miss his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals, the Ravens announced Friday. Baltimore, who has been without Jackson since Week 13, will be without...
Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Criticism for Viral Airplane Video
The free-agent wide receiver fired back at critics on social media amid the release of the airplane altercation involving him from November. View the original article to see embedded media. After bodycam footage of Odell Beckham Jr.’s airplane altercation in November was released by Miami-Dade police this week, the free-agent...
NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams Announced by AP
Patrick Mahomes was among four first team selections for the Chiefs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Associated Press released its first and second team All-Pro selections on Friday to culminate the 2022 regular season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous...
Washington finding its stride with Cal up next
Two teams that have found their offenses of late could be destined for a high-scoring affair when California and Washington
