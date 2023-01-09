ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?

And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

5-Year-Old Girl Applies to Town of Lamoine to Keep Unicorn

You probably know that we have two Great Danes. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wants a unicorn, and her birthday is coming up in February. Now you can just imagine the conversation happening at the Hamor household. "Mom, I want a unicorn for my birthday!" Mom replied, "Well, you'll have to check...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys at Washington Academy – Friday January 13

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team looks to remain undefeated, as they travel to East Machias Friday night, January 13th when they play the Washington Academy Raiders. Ellsworth enters the game with a 9-0 record, sitting atop the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Washington Academy is in 8th place with...
ELLSWORTH, ME
truecountry935.com

Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead

Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
BANGOR, ME
989wclz.com

Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine

The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
BRADFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon. 34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault. The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife. They say...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

