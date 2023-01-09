ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

Gasi Pitter's daughter says he's changed, clemency petition heads to Illinois Prisoner Review Board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois inmate is now one step closer to finding freedom, thanks to the hard work of his daughter. Gasi Pitter was convicted of murder more than 20 years ago. On Wednesday, a clemency hearing was held. Pitter's daughter Lexi said he has been rehabilitated.He is now mentoring others after earning his GED. The petition for Pitter's clemency now heads to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, before heading to Governor JB Pritzker's desk for final approval. 
ILLINOIS STATE
Clayton News Daily

Deceased man identified as missing Illinois man

JONESBORO — A man found dead on Hunter Ridge Drive in November has been identified. The formerly unnamed male is 25-year-old Jon M. Reed from Illinois. According to a missing person report filed with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois, Reed’s family last received a text message on Oct. 22, 2022. He had been headed to a homeless shelter.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wcbu.org

IG report shows systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring

It started with a single simple case of nepotism. But an investigation by the state Executive Inspector General’s office showed a much more pervasive problem of preferential hiring practices and a startling lack of hiring policy within the division of the Department of Corrections tasked with keeping prisons safe and investigating alleged misconduct within the agency.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes

The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

State Week: Assault weapons ban pushback

After Gov. JB Pritzker signed a prohibition on the sale of assault style guns and large capacity magazines, numerous sheriffs throughout Illinois announced their opposition. The sheriffs publicly stated they view the new law as unconstitutional and they don't plan to enforce it. The law came about following last summer's...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Battered parents: a hidden epidemic

People around Oak Park and River Forest were stunned in August, 2014 at the news of Sheila Mack’s death while vacationing in Bali. Many of those people knew of problems between Sheila and her volatile daughter, Heather. But few thought it would end so tragically. Unfortunately, the case is...
OAK PARK, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/12/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly yesterday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in both the House and Senate. While House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was unanimously elected to his second term at the State Capitol, seven miles north during the Senate’s inauguration ceremony at the Old State Capitol, incoming Senate GOP Leader John Curran was chosen to head up the super-minority party in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car

Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires. Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect. This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy