Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
fox44news.com
Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
fox44news.com
Martin Luther King events in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
fox44news.com
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan. Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill,...
fox44news.com
Quinn Campus Incorporated Plans Restoration for Historical Building
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Paul Quinn Campus founded in Waco in the year 1877, has a rich history of being one of the first higher educational institutions owned and operated by African Americans. And now, the Quinn Campus Incorporated non-profit organization aims to rehabilitate the William Decker...
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
fox44news.com
Killeen Police Chief Retires
During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers. Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of...
Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
Austin Chronicle
Texas Lege Preview: Homophobic Holdout
As usual in the Texas Legislature, Republicans outnumber Democrats, and bills reducing freedoms for LGBTQ Texans outnumber those to protect our queer community. In the battle for making gayness unacceptable again, Rep. Jared Patterson's on the front lines with a bill that would ban all publicly funded schools from including instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to students through eighth grade. His other no-trust-me-I'm-straight bill would define most spaces that host performances of any kind as "sexually oriented businesses" of the same legal definition as strip clubs – by changing the definition of a sex business to include not only "live nude" performances but also drag performances (defined as any by a performer whose gender presentation doesn't match their birth certificate – so watch out Sesame Street, Shakespeare, and trans librarians who dare to read out loud).
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
Texas gang database facing potential reform
Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
KSAT 12
As Donald Trump mounts his 2024 presidential bid, his support among Texas officials is waning
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Once a political force of nature with Texas Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s influence appears to be waning in the state as he mounts a 2024 presidential campaign and the state’s legislative session gets underway.
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
KXII.com
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive health care...
