fox44news.com

Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Martin Luther King events in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Quinn Campus Incorporated Plans Restoration for Historical Building

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Paul Quinn Campus founded in Waco in the year 1877, has a rich history of being one of the first higher educational institutions owned and operated by African Americans. And now, the Quinn Campus Incorporated non-profit organization aims to rehabilitate the William Decker...
WACO, TX
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen Police Chief Retires

During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers. Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
KILLEEN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: Homophobic Holdout

As usual in the Texas Legislature, Republicans outnumber Democrats, and bills reducing freedoms for LGBTQ Texans outnumber those to protect our queer community. In the battle for making gayness unacceptable again, Rep. Jared Patterson's on the front lines with a bill that would ban all publicly funded schools from including instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to students through eighth grade. His other no-trust-me-I'm-straight bill would define most spaces that host performances of any kind as "sexually oriented businesses" of the same legal definition as strip clubs – by changing the definition of a sex business to include not only "live nude" performances but also drag performances (defined as any by a performer whose gender presentation doesn't match their birth certificate – so watch out Sesame Street, Shakespeare, and trans librarians who dare to read out loud).
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
KXAN

Texas gang database facing potential reform

Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive health care...
TEXAS STATE

