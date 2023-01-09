ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts complete head coach interview with Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday. With Johnson’s interview now under wraps, the Colts have now conducted five interviews for their head coach vacancies. Before Johnson, the Colts interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Jan. 12), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (Jan. 12) and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Jan. 13).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

