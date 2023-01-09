Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Popculture
Award-Winning Netflix Series Ending After Just 2 Seasons
Netflix renewed Mo for a second season, but it will be the show's last. Mo stars comedian Mo Amer as Mohammed "Mo" Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston seeking asylum in the U.S. The series has earned near-unanimous critical acclaim, and won the Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.
Ratings: RuPaul’s Game Show ‘Lingo’ Premiere Nabs 3 Million Viewers on CBS
The show launched with a 0.45 ratings score in the key demo
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Prince Harry defends tell-all memoir in furious ITV interview
King, queen consort and Prince William all criticised as Harry says silence ‘allows the abuser to abuse’
Disney is rolling back unpopular price hikes at its theme parks that were made under former CEO Bob Chapek
The company will no longer charge parking for Disney hotel guests and has ensured it will release more lower-priced tickets at Disneyland California.
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts
Recent adaptations include Paramount+’s ”Halo,“ HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ and Universal Pictures and Illumination’s upcoming ”Super Mario Bros.“ movie. As Hollywood looks for new content to keep consumers engaged, video games have become an intellectual property gold mine with the number of film and television adaptations consistently growing over the last two decades — especially in the streaming world.
FX Boss John Landgraf Says Peak TV’s Decline Is ‘Cause for Concern’ for Diverse Shows
As the Peak TV era begins to narrow in 2023, FX chairman John Landgraf said during the Winter TCA Press Tour there’s “cause for concern” but also conveyed optimism for more diverse programming. While discussing his prediction that this year will likely kick off an industry-wide decline...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch
As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
HBO Max Announces Price Hike to 'Provide Even More Culture-Defining Programming' to Subscribers
HBO Max’s ad-free tier is about to cost you more. Effective Jan. 12, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99 to $15.99, the streaming service announced Thursday. Existing HBO Max subscribers who currently pay $14.99 per month will see their monthly rate increase to $15.99 beginning with their next billing cycle, on or after Saturday, Feb. 11. For those keeping track at home, that is more than the monthly rate for Netflix’s standard, ad-free subscription tier, which currently costs $15.49/month. The HBO Max price hike — which marks the first time the streamer...
Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart
Meanwhile, "Wednesday" is still holding on to No. 1 on the most in-demand new shows list
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ at Netflix
Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis is set to star in an adaptation of the novel “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, at Netflix. “Caste” is a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah’s Book Club selection, and the nonfiction book uses a...
William H. Macy Joins ‘The Conners’ – and Brings With Him a Tie to the ‘Roseanne’ Years (Exclusive Video)
And another "Roseanne" "regular" also makes a showing
‘Missing’ Review: Stand-Alone ‘Searching’ Sequel Delivers More Digital Hunt-and-Peck Thrills
When the computer-screen thriller “Searching” came out in 2018, starring John Cho as a widower dad navigating an unfamiliar online world to find his vanished daughter, you could sense a gimmick had matured from the novelty silliness of the 2014 movie that kicked it all off, the chatroom freakout “Unfriended.”
tvinsider.com
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
Netflix Launches Created By Initiative Offering Script Development Deals to Underrepresented Writers
The inaugural program from the streamer's Fund for Creative Equity hosts 14 mid-level film and series writers
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0