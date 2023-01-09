ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Popculture

Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023

It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Popculture

Award-Winning Netflix Series Ending After Just 2 Seasons

Netflix renewed Mo for a second season, but it will be the show's last. Mo stars comedian Mo Amer as Mohammed "Mo" Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston seeking asylum in the U.S. The series has earned near-unanimous critical acclaim, and won the Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Vogue Magazine

Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes

A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
TheWrap

Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts

Recent adaptations include Paramount+’s ”Halo,“ HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ and Universal Pictures and Illumination’s upcoming ”Super Mario Bros.“ movie. As Hollywood looks for new content to keep consumers engaged, video games have become an intellectual property gold mine with the number of film and television adaptations consistently growing over the last two decades — especially in the streaming world.
IndieWire

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch

As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
TVLine

HBO Max Announces Price Hike to 'Provide Even More Culture-Defining Programming' to Subscribers

HBO Max’s ad-free tier is about to cost you more. Effective Jan. 12, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99 to $15.99, the streaming service announced Thursday. Existing HBO Max subscribers who currently pay $14.99 per month will see their monthly rate increase to $15.99 beginning with their next billing cycle, on or after Saturday, Feb. 11. For those keeping track at home, that is more than the monthly rate for Netflix’s standard, ad-free subscription tier, which currently costs $15.49/month. The HBO Max price hike — which marks the first time the streamer...
