Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Holyoke appoints spokesperson for New Jersey soccer club as Public Works director

HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and the Board of Public Works announced Carl Rossi, of Clifton, New Jersey, was the city’s new director of Public Works. Rossi’s tenure with the Department of Public Works begins Jan. 18. According to the city’s Personnel Department, Rossi will earn $118,000 annually in a three-year contract. The director title replaces the longstanding superintendent role.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Westfield officials, announce $1 million for wastewater operations center

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced Friday a $1 million federal earmark for a new operations building at the Westfield Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project — which is not yet fully funded and is expected to cost $5 million — would separate the offices, labs and control rooms from the building where the city treats waste and applies chemicals, said Jeffrey Gamelli, deputy superintendent for wastewater at the Westfield Department of Public Works.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting

WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
WESTFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

