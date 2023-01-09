Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Holyoke appoints spokesperson for New Jersey soccer club as Public Works director
HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and the Board of Public Works announced Carl Rossi, of Clifton, New Jersey, was the city’s new director of Public Works. Rossi’s tenure with the Department of Public Works begins Jan. 18. According to the city’s Personnel Department, Rossi will earn $118,000 annually in a three-year contract. The director title replaces the longstanding superintendent role.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Westfield residents don’t support charter changes for vacancies, mayor term (Letters)
Some city councilors are pushing to have special elections to fill vacancies on the Gas & Electric, School Committee and City Council. Currently, vacancies on the council are filled with the next highest vote getter from the last election. Vacancies on the School Committee and G&E board are voted on at a combined meeting with the City Council.
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
Holyoke mayor: squad that tackles blight is ‘meant to draw the line’
HOLYOKE — Comparing the fight against blight in Holyoke as “peeling an onion,” Mayor Joshua A. Garcia assembled a team that tackles blighted properties and enforces existing codes. Councilors Jenny Rivera and Jose Maldonado-Velez filed an order requesting city officials update the council on the newly assembled...
Southwick farmers share ideas at forum on how Ag Commission can help
SOUTHWICK — As Southwick continues the development of a new Master Plan, dozens gathered at the Southwick Public Library on Wednesday evening for a Farm Forum sponsored by the Agricultural Commission, where there was discussion of how the town could better support its many farmers. The Farm Forum was...
Purchase of Springfield’s old federal courthouse signals more downtown growth (Editorial)
On any list of troubling signs for the health of a city’s downtown, the existence of vacant buildings or empty office space holds a prominent rank. Conversely, renewed interest in filling those spaces and purchasing properties is a sign of rebirth. Two of Tower Square’s owners say that is...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
MassDOT to discuss new plans for dangerous intersection in Northampton
Talks are starting up once again over a proposed roundabout on North King Street in Northampton. Some are opposed to the project, after Native American artifacts were found there.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Westfield officials, announce $1 million for wastewater operations center
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced Friday a $1 million federal earmark for a new operations building at the Westfield Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project — which is not yet fully funded and is expected to cost $5 million — would separate the offices, labs and control rooms from the building where the city treats waste and applies chemicals, said Jeffrey Gamelli, deputy superintendent for wastewater at the Westfield Department of Public Works.
Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery quarterly meeting
Agawam - The public is invited to attend a special meeting which will include a public discussion of National Wreaths Across America Day, as well as the quarterly meeting of The Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam (The Friends). The meeting will open with a discussion of...
Springfield City Council passes resolution to eliminate trash fees
The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution calling on the mayor to eliminate trash fees this year.
Southwick business promoter sees bag raffle as way to spur civic engagement
SOUTHWICK — Inga Hotaling had been attending Economic Development Commission meetings in Southwick for the better part of a year in 2022. While the economic situation of the world, Southwick included, had been so dire for most of the year, Hotaling began to realize that the EDC needed a little help.
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
With Sean Rose departing, Jenny Pacillo announces run for District 1 in Worcester
Jenny Pacillo is the first candidate to announce their intent to go after at one of two seats on Worcester City Council that are being vacated at the end of the year. Pacillo, 41, took to social media Thursday to announce her candidacy for District 1 City Councilor. “I am...
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1