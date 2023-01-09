Former UArizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski dies at age 73

Former University of Arizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski has died at age 73.

Golembiewski founded the program, then known as the Icecats, and ran the team from 1979 to 2009. The team won a 1985 national title at the club level under his leadership.

UArizona took over the program in 2011 and changed the team name officially to the Wildcats .

