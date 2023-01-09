ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Former UArizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski dies at age 73

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Former University of Arizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski has died at age 73.

Golembiewski founded the program, then known as the Icecats, and ran the team from 1979 to 2009. The team won a 1985 national title at the club level under his leadership.

UArizona took over the program in 2011 and changed the team name officially to the Wildcats .
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

