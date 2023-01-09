‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature

This story about “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a big part of the conversation around the best animated movies of 2022, with its heartwarming story about following your dreams, led by an adorable lead character: a tiny, stop-motion shell in tennis shoes voiced by Jenny Slate. But its eligibility in the Oscars’ animated feature category was in question until the filmmakers provided documentation on how the film was made. “We always thought it was an animated film,” director Dean Fleischer Camp said. “If anything, I wish people knew the process by which we made this. And they would realize that so much more of it is animated than they realize.”

