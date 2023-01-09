ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable

Arsenal fans can feel the Premier League title pressure beginning to rise at the start of 2023 and they face a huge derby trip to Tottenham this weekend. Manchester City will be looking to put pressure on Mikel Arteta's side in their own local showdown at Manchester United, the day before, and Arsenal will need to react.
Sporting News

Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
Sporting News

Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown

Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
Sporting News

Are the Carabao Cup 2023 semifinals two legs? How the League Cup finalists are determined

The first major trophy of the 2022/23 English football season is almost upon us as we reach the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United and Newcastle were joined in the semifinals by Southampton and Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Saints stunned Manchester City, beating the eight-time winners 2-0 thanks...
Sporting News

Does India use DRS for a Test cricket series?

Australia will head to India for a massive four-game Test series in February, with the side hoping to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time 2015. Pat Cummins will lead the side and look to become the first Aussie skipper to win a Test series in India since 2004/05.
Sporting News

'Showed me how to be professional': How an ABs great changed Whitelock's career

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sam Whitelock has revealed how an All Blacks great “showed me how to be a professional” early in his career. Whitelock will go down in history as one of the sports all-time greats when his career is all said and done; with his leadership and work ethic simply synonymous with the All Blacks’ high standards.
Sporting News

Netflix statement: Behind-the-scenes Six Nations series confirmed

Netflix have confirmed they are to film a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the upcoming 2023 Guinness Six Nations. The tournament begins on February 4 with Ireland visiting Wales in Cardiff and England hosting Scotland in London and the footage shot by the streaming service will be ready for broadcast in 2024.
Sporting News

What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion

With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
Sporting News

The eight men who have toppled Djokovic Down Under

He’s one of the best to ever pick up a tennis racket, and in 2023 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the Australian Open after missing the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine/visa fiasco that made international headlines. In Australia, there are few who have been more successful...

