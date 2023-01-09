Read full article on original website
Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable
Arsenal fans can feel the Premier League title pressure beginning to rise at the start of 2023 and they face a huge derby trip to Tottenham this weekend. Manchester City will be looking to put pressure on Mikel Arteta's side in their own local showdown at Manchester United, the day before, and Arsenal will need to react.
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown
Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
When is Manchester United vs Manchester City in Premier League? Manchester derby date, time, early odds and history
Manchester City can become the side to have enjoyed a single-season Premier League double over Manchester United more than any other club when the arch-rivals meet for the second time in the top flight this season. Only Liverpool can currently match the reigning champions when it comes to a perfect...
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
When is FIFA 23 TOTY out? Nominees, vote, confirmed date for EA Sports' FUT Team of the Year
With domestic action resuming across Europe following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA 23 players are being asked to name their top team in one of the first rounds of awards of the calendar year. From World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and leading marksman Kylian Mbappe to Premier League top...
Are the Carabao Cup 2023 semifinals two legs? How the League Cup finalists are determined
The first major trophy of the 2022/23 English football season is almost upon us as we reach the final stages of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United and Newcastle were joined in the semifinals by Southampton and Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Saints stunned Manchester City, beating the eight-time winners 2-0 thanks...
Does India use DRS for a Test cricket series?
Australia will head to India for a massive four-game Test series in February, with the side hoping to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time 2015. Pat Cummins will lead the side and look to become the first Aussie skipper to win a Test series in India since 2004/05.
'Showed me how to be professional': How an ABs great changed Whitelock's career
Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sam Whitelock has revealed how an All Blacks great “showed me how to be a professional” early in his career. Whitelock will go down in history as one of the sports all-time greats when his career is all said and done; with his leadership and work ethic simply synonymous with the All Blacks’ high standards.
Netflix statement: Behind-the-scenes Six Nations series confirmed
Netflix have confirmed they are to film a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the upcoming 2023 Guinness Six Nations. The tournament begins on February 4 with Ireland visiting Wales in Cardiff and England hosting Scotland in London and the footage shot by the streaming service will be ready for broadcast in 2024.
'Best since Lyon': Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy receives high praise ahead of India tour
Uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy has been turning more heads that cricket balls in recent months, bolting his way into the Australian Test squad for their massive tour of India. The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene for Victoria over the past year, taking 29 wickets in just seven appearances in...
What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion
With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
The eight men who have toppled Djokovic Down Under
He’s one of the best to ever pick up a tennis racket, and in 2023 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the Australian Open after missing the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine/visa fiasco that made international headlines. In Australia, there are few who have been more successful...
PSG vs Angers time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, as Lionel Messi makes Paris return
PSG hope to rebound from their first defeat of the season in any competition as they take on Ligue 1 bottom-feeders Angers in French top-flight action. The Parisians fell to second-place Lens last time out, with Lionel Messi and Neymar both missing, seeing their advantage atop the table shrink to just four points.
