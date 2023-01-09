Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
CDC says US failed to meet childhood vaccination goal for 2nd straight year
The 2021-22 school year marked the second time in a row the U.S. fell below a goal of vaccinating 95% of children entering kindergarten against measles, mumps, and rubella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. Vaccinations dropped to 93% last year, compared to 94% the year...
San Diego Channel
New 5-year study aims to reduce the risk of postpartum depression
DENVER, Colo. — About 1 in every 7 women develop postpartum depression, and aside from what many refer to as the baby blues, it can affect the baby more than many realize. Postpartum depression can take on many different forms, which causes it to remain undiagnosed for long periods of time.
San Diego Channel
Study finds post-COVID symptoms can improve, but treatment remains frustrating for doctors, patients
Nearly three years into the pandemic and researchers are still trying to get a better grasp of what causes long COVID and how to treat people with lingering symptoms. Long COVID symptoms can continue for months and even years, experts said. A study released this week by scientists in Israel...
