San Diego Channel

CDC says US failed to meet childhood vaccination goal for 2nd straight year

The 2021-22 school year marked the second time in a row the U.S. fell below a goal of vaccinating 95% of children entering kindergarten against measles, mumps, and rubella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. Vaccinations dropped to 93% last year, compared to 94% the year...
San Diego Channel

New 5-year study aims to reduce the risk of postpartum depression

DENVER, Colo. — About 1 in every 7 women develop postpartum depression, and aside from what many refer to as the baby blues, it can affect the baby more than many realize. Postpartum depression can take on many different forms, which causes it to remain undiagnosed for long periods of time.
DENVER, Colo.

