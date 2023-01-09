Read full article on original website
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wxpr.org
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
Areas of freezing drizzle this morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is pushing through the region this morning, sparking up some light snow and freezing drizzle. This is happening mainly to the north and east of Dane county, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9AM this morning as roads will likely be icy in some spots.
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for WI lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
WSAW
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
