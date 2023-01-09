ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog owner charged after pet kills girl in Baton Rouge community

By Trinity Velazquez
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the fatal dog attack on Friday, Jan. 6.

Erick Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide. Emergency responders and the St. George Fire Department were called to the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road after a girl was reportedly attacked by a dog. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The East Baton Rouge School System identified the child as seven-year-old Sadie Davila.

According to arrest documents, Davila was playing outside a relative’s house when Lopez’s pit-bull terrier entered onto the property and attacked her. Medical staff told deputies that Davila sustained multiple bites to her face and significant damage to her skull.

Deputies caught the pitbull and found blood on its mouth and face. It was captured and taken to East Baton Rouge Animal Control. The arrest document says there was no fence or barrier keeping the dog on the property, which was 150 yards away from where Davila was playing.

Lopez told deputies he was not home during the attack and admitted that his dog was unrestrained and would roam the property where Davila was attacked, according to official arrest documents. Lopez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

