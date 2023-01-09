Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Lesser amounts are expected below 8000 feet. * WHERE...In Colorado, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. In Utah, La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

