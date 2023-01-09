Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
BC Police arrest two teens following several downtown break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police have arrested two teenage suspects following reports of break-ins in the downtown area early Thursday morning. Police say they were completing targeted patrols of the Downtown Battle Creek area, following a string of recent complaints regarding activity in that area during overnight hours.
Unresponsive baby dies at Bronson Hospital, KDPS investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating after responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby who later died at the hospital. Authorities say a 911 call was made on Wednesday, January 11 about an unresponsive young child at a home on...
