Firefighter expected to recover after crews respond to Bald Cypress Ct. fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to a report, EMS transported a firefighter with a minor injury after responding to a heavy structure fire at Bald Cypress Court off Highway 165 Friday morning. Officials say Summerville and Dorchester fire crews responded to the scene. According to officials, the firefighter...
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in state paramedic competition this March
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on March 3. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition last Saturday. "It's a chance to...
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
Goose Creek United Methodist to open as warming shelter Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek United Methodist is opening its doors for those in need as a warming center Saturday, Jan. 14. The church will open at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next few days.
Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot two people at Sangaree apartment, affidavits show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments on Sunday evening. Two […]
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
Crews battle house fire in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Ladson Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pending Circle, C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall confirms to ABC News 4. Woodall says he is expecting crews to be on scene for a few hours. He says no injuries...
Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
Amtrak train resumes route after being stuck due to Lake City derailment
WPDE — Hundreds of train passengers are moving again after being stuck for more than 29 hours after a train was derailed in Lake City Monday night, according to reports from ABC News. An Amtrak auto train left Lorton, Virginia Monday evening on a nonstop trip to Sanford, Florida...
22-year-old pedestrian killed near Montague Ave identified: Charleston County Coroner
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified a pedestrian killed on I-526 on January 7. According to reports, Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez, 22, was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m. on International Boulevard towards Montague Avenue. Police say Gomez made it to the middle of...
Man found shot to death on side of road in Colleton County; Suspect from New York charged
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from New York is facing multiple charges after deputies found a person shot to death Tuesday morning in Colleton County, according to the sheriff's office. Kenneth Roldan-Rosario, 21, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
SC Department of Natural Resources investigating Osprey and Bald Eagle nest taken down
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCIV) — Controversy and confusion over the removal of an Osprey and Bald Eagle nest in a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Rifle Range Road. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. “Earlier this week, I watched the bald eagles. It looked like they...
Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
TRAVEL ALERT: Heavy traffic after crash on I-526 WB near Long Point Road
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is moving slowly following a crash on I-526 westbound near mile marker 27. Police say no lanes have been closed at this time.
Coroner identifies 22-year-old pedestrian killed in I-526 crash
