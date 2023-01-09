ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews battle house fire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Ladson Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pending Circle, C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall confirms to ABC News 4. Woodall says he is expecting crews to be on scene for a few hours. He says no injuries...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

