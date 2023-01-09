How much rain fell in Sacramento in the last 24 hours? Here are the latest totals

The weekend storm brought fierce winds and scattered showers over the Sacramento region, prompting the National Weather service to issue flood advisories Monday morning for most of the Sacramento Valley and Northern San Joaquin Valley.

The seven-day forecast predicts more rain throughout the region, with another storm expected Tuesday.

Exactly how much rain has poured over Sacramento?

Precipitation totals in the last 24 hours exceed an inch of rainfall for most of the region. Over the weekend, generally 0.50 to 1.50 inches fell across the area, the weather service told The Bee.

Below are rain totals starting Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. and ending Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. from the weather service :

Sacramento: 1.13 inches

Sacramento International Airport: 1.18 inches

Morrison Creek: 1.22 inches

Arcade Creek: 1.30 inches

Rancho Cordova: 1.18 inches

Sacramento Mather Airport: 0.79 inches

Fair Oaks: 0.90 inches

El Dorado Hills: 1.61 inches

Citrus Heights: 1.34 inches

January totals

I n Sacramento alone, 3.16 inches have fallen so far in January — quickly approaching the normal of 3.87 for the month.

Area-wide, we have seen about 2.56 inches. Totals vary from one reporting station to the next across the region.

The Sacramento River, swollen from recent storms, flows under the Tower Bridge as the setting sun reflects off its golden paint on Monday. A nearby gauge indicated the river was a 27.7 feet, still below monitor stage. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The rain isn’t over

The seven-day forecast is predicting more rain throughout the Sacramento region. With another storm to come in on Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect throughout the region.

Sacramento: A flood advisory is in place Monday in Sacramento, then will switch over to a flood watch until Wednesday. Rain is expected through at least Sunday . Temperature lows will remain at 46 degrees and highs will reach 58 degrees on Thursday.

Redding: A flood watch will remain until Wednesday in Redding. The seven-day forecast also predicts rain everyday through Sunday . Temperature lows will remain between 42 to 46 degrees, and highs will reach 56 degrees.

Folsom: A flood advisory is in place Monday in Folsom, then will switch over to a flood watch until Wednesday. Rain is expected through Sunday, with heavy rain pouring over Folsom on Tuesday . Temperature highs will reach 60 degrees and lows will fluctuate between 46 to 50 degrees.

Roseville: A flood advisory is in place Monday in Roseville, then will switch over to a flood watch until Wednesday. Rain is predicted through Sunday, with a stronger storm coming in Tuesday . Temperature highs will reach 60 degrees and lows will fluctuate between 46 to 50 degrees.

Tahoe area: A winter storm watch is in place until Tuesday night. Throughout the week, Tahoe will see a combination of rain and snow until at least Sunday. Temperature lows will teeter between 22 and 24 degrees and highs will reach 42 degrees on Thursday .

