Watch: Former NBA lottery pick wins car on 'The Price Is Right'

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Jared Jeffries Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffries, who made over $40 million during his 11-year professional career, was the first contestant on Monday's episode. According to Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star, Jeffries didn't make the "Showcase Showdown," however, but his new car came in at a value of $22,376.

The 41-year-old had a standout career with the Indiana Hoosiers — earning the 2000-2001 Big Ten Rookie of the Year and 2001-2002 Big Ten Player of the Year — before being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. Jeffries had an up-and-down career in the Association though, bouncing around from the Wizards to the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and back to the Knicks before playing his final season in 2012-2013 with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In February 2010, he was dealt from New York to Houston as part of a massive three-team trade that saw Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady land in Madison Square Garden. Jeffries averaged 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 21.6 minutes per game with a .426/.250/.583 shooting line across 629 career regular-season games, including 335 starts.

