Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
Move over, Pete Davidson ! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre . The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard , in July 2022 amid cheating rumors , Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene . Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022.

A source close to the stars revealed that "their fling has moved into the friend zone," claiming the decision was amicable.

Ratajkowski was seen alongside Andre over the weekend for a night filled with dinner and drinks, immediately sparking dating speculation.

The model looked cool and casual for the outing, donning an edgy see-through black ensemble. She paired the attire with black loafers and a leather overcoat. Andre played his part with old-school Adidas high-top kicks, a Hawaiian shirt, pink pants, and a peacoat.

The pair's chemistry was undeniable as they were spotted out on the NYC streets.

Andre and Ratajkowski walked with their arms wrapped around one another and by the looks on their faces, they were soaking up the one-on-one time.

The pair made several stops during their date night, which included grabbing a bite at the Japanese restaurant Sakagura in midtown. Their intimate dinner lasted a whopping three hours.

Since calling it quits with Bear-McClard, with who she shares a son, Sylvester , 1, Ratajkowski has been linked to artist Jack Greer , DJ Orazio Rispo , and, of course, Davidson.

Davidson has been active as a single man, too — and was spotted on his own date night sans Ratajkowski following their split.

