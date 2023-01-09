ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolville, OH

Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man

By Amanda Barber
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint .

Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says.

(Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe Atkinson fled in an older model single-cab Dodge Ram that initially looked like it was spray-painted black.

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of Atkinson allegedly driving that vehicle. They say the photos were taken outside of the Cool Spot in Coolville.

    (Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they understand the photo is blurry, but they wanted to provide the public with the information they currently have.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating tips.

Atkinson has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact 911. The Sheriff’s Office considers Atkinson at large and “armed and dangerous.”

