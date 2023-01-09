Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
'Why My Family?': After Her 2 Kids Were Killed, Native American Mom Shares Grief, and Joy, of Raising Grandkids
Odelia Jose, 58, has stepped into a mother role to her grandkids Jeromy, 2, Kendrick, 3, and Kaydence, 4 At 58 years old, Odelia Jose's life has been riddled with pain. Instead of enjoying her retirement years on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Sacaton, Ariz., she grapples with the heartache that's plagued her since the shooting deaths of two of her children, who were killed four years apart. The killings had a traumatic effect on Jose's only surviving daughter, now 25, who coped with the loss of...
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Photos from Family Day with Daughter: 'All About Sterling'
Sterling Skye, 22 months, became a big sister after Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby boy, son Bronze, in November Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are only a few weeks into life as a family of four, but they're getting an important new habit in place. The couple is making sure to continue solo quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, who will celebrate her second birthday next month, since welcoming their second child in November. In photos posted on her Instagram Story Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner,...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter
On her Instagram Story late Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star posted a selfie with her face, chest and hand covered in tiny, colorful (digital) tattoos. The Kardashians star wore her once-again-brown hair slicked back. A button-down shirt of a similar palette was slightly open to reveal her skin, upon which hearts, a bee, cherries and the words "baby angel" appeared.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for Sister Wives Spinoff Show
Gwendlyn Brown pitched an idea for a new show called Sister Wives — emphasis on the "wives" Gwendlyn Brown has some ideas for the future of Sister Wives. Christine Brown's daughter opened up about her mom's connection with her former sister wife Janelle Brown — and what she wants to see of the close friends as they navigate life away from ex-husband Kody Brown. "I think we should have a spinoff series where my mom and Janelle get together," Gwendlyn, 21, said in a YouTube reaction video where she...
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine
Ashlee Simpson Ross shares her oldest, son Bronx Mowgli, 14, with ex Pete Wentz Ashlee Simpson Ross is dealing with the realities of her son growing up. Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show this week about what it's like to have a teenage son, the "Pieces of Me" singer marveled at how her oldest, son Bronx, 14, is "so tall." "He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me," said the singer, 38, who shares Bronx with ex Pete Wentz. "He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that." "He's...
Julie Chrisley's Daughters Savannah and Lindsie Tell Her to 'Fight the Good Fight' in 50th Birthday Tribute
Julie Chrisley will report to prison on Jan. 17 to serve seven years for tax evasion and bank fraud Julie Chrisley is entering a new decade. The Chrisley Knows Best star turned 50 on Monday and was surrounded by the love of her family for her milestone birthday just days before she'll head to a Florida prison to serve her seven-year sentence. Both Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley, have been ordered to report to their respective minimum-security prisons on Jan. 17 after the reality TV couple was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. Julie's seven...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Meghann Fahy Says She Doesn't 'Kiss and Tell' amid Rumored Romance with White Lotus Costar Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall sparked romance rumors after he shared a series of photos with the actress on Instagram in September Meghann Fahy isn't ready to spill the beans about her rumored romance with her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall. After being asked by a viewer if there was "any truth" to the speculation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, The Bold Type alum said, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys." Host Andy Cohen then told Fahy,...
Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know
Ana Walshe is mom to three young boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know. Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE. Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother...
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life. The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.
People
382K+
Followers
65K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0